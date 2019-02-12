Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Dana Abdullah pleaded guilty to murder

A man stabbed his estranged wife to death days after she refused to support his application to remain in the country.

Dana Abdullah pleaded guilty to murdering Avan Najmadeen who was found dead with stab wounds at her home in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, on 1 October.

The Iranian killed his wife with a kitchen knife and covered her body in solvent, Stafford Crown Court heard.

Abdullah, 35, of no-fixed-address, will be sentenced on 1 April.

The court heard Abdullah had found out his wife had asked her immigration lawyer, who he also used, not to co-operate with his application to remain in the country.

It also heard Ms Najmadeen deliberately moved addresses on a number of occasions so Abdullah did not know where she lived.

Avan Najmadeen was stabbed and covered in a solvent

The alarm was risen when the mother failed to collect her children from school, Staffordshire Police said. Abdullah was arrested the following day.

Prosecutor Andrew Smith QC told the court: "The Crown's case is this was a planned, pre-meditated killing - the reasons being she did not support his case in relation to immigration.

Abdullah claimed in a previous hearing he had suffered from PTSD after being tortured in Iraq. He has been remanded in custody.

