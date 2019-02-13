Image copyright Bradley Stokes Image caption Up to 20 patients and staff were evacuated due to the fire

A fire at a mental health centre in Staffordshire was started deliberately, investigators say.

Up to 20 patients and staff were moved because of the blaze at Tamworth's George Bryan Centre, near the Sir Robert Peel Community Hospital, on Monday.

Rob Horton, from Staffordshire fire service, said the blaze was now being investigated by police.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson on Tuesday.

Police confirmed on Wednesday he was later released under investigation.

The centre shares a site with the community hospital, although the two buildings are not connected.

Neil Carr, chief executive of Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT), said it was "a traumatic and distressing event".

