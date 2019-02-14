Image caption Motorists have been told to expect delays of more than an hour on the M6

A man died when he was hit by a lorry on the M6, leading to long queues in rush hour.

The 30-year-old pedestrian was hit at about 03:00 GMT on the southbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 13 for Stafford.

The stretch of the motorway remains closed and is expected to be for a number of hours.

Motorists have been told to expect delays of more than an hour while emergency services are at the scene.

Image copyright Nick Power Image caption Motorist Nick Power, a HGV delivery driver for Bodycare said he has been stuck in traffic for more than two hours

West Midlands Ambulance service said the man suffered "serious injuries" and died at the scene.

The lorry driver was treated for minor injuries.

A diversion route has been put in place along the A34 and A449 south, while drivers heading north are being told to get off the M6 at junction 15 and take the A50 to the M1.

Lorry driver Nick Power, 47, from Preston, said he had already been stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

"This is a bad one, people are coming out of their cars to talk to each other.

"It was foggy on the M6 and is still foggy on the A34 now.

"I've got four deliveries to do, one in Tamworth, Nuneaton, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Burton-upon-Trent. That journey usually takes me two-and-a-half hours. I've already been gridlocked for two-and-three-quarter hours.

"Highways are saying delays of 65 minutes, well it's significantly different here. I don't know how long I'll be here for."

Police have urged anyone who saw the crash to contact them.