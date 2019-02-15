Image copyright @NetworkRailBHM Image caption Network Rail said the damage took place at about 17:00 on Thursday when a vehicle struck a bridge in the Staffordshire area

Rail services through Staffordshire are being cancelled or delayed after a railway bridge was struck by a vehicle.

The bridge over the West Coast Main Line at Worston Lane, near Stafford, was hit during Thursday afternoon, leaving a visible crack on the wall.

CrossCountry and London Northwestern services through Stafford, Stoke-on-Trent and Crewe are being delayed as a result of the damage.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Passengers have been advised to check their routes before travelling.

Engineers are on site making the bridge and surrounding area safe ahead of repairs taking place, Network Rail said.

"Whilst engineers work on repairing the damage, some lines are blocked and trains are running at a reduced speed on the open lines."

CrossCountry trains said a 20mph speed restriction is in place and its services between Birmingham New Street, Bournemouth, Southampton Central, Exeter and Manchester Piccadilly are affected.

Services delivered by London Northwestern Railway between London Euston and Crewe, and between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street are experiencing disruption as are Virgin Trains between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly, Crewe, Liverpool Lime Street and Scotland.

Image copyright @NetworkRailBHM Image caption Disruption to train services is expected to last until the end of the day

Tickets can be used on other trains and buses while the disruption continues, Network Rail said.

