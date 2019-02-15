Image copyright Bradley Stokes Image caption Firefighters said "quite a lot of the building" had been involved in the blaze

A man has been charged with arson over a blaze at a mental health unit.

Zoltan Rozsa, 43, of no fixed address, is accused of starting the fire at the George Bryan Centre in Tamworth at 20:50 GMT on Monday.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no sprinklers in the building where the fire began and 18 patients had to be evacuated.

Mr Rozsa will appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.

Image caption Patients at the unit's west wing have been moved to alternative locations

No-one was injured in the blaze, which began on the west wing unit at the centre in Plantation Lane, Mile Oak, where acutely mentally ill adults are cared for.

Evacuated patients were moved to alternative locations after the fire, and the unit's east wing remained occupied subject to an "ongoing review".

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the unit, said sprinklers were not installed as they "can be intentionally set off by people in a disturbed mental state", so other fire risk measures are used instead.

