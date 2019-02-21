Neighbour aquitted of manslaughter in Burton-upon-Trent
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was accused of killing his neighbour has been acquitted of manslaughter.
Francis Lovelock, known as Frank, was found at his home in Main Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent in July 2017.
The 64-year-old died from a blunt head injury.
Martin Hayday, 43, from the same street, was found not guilty of manslaughter after a two-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.