Stoke & Staffordshire

Neighbour aquitted of manslaughter in Burton-upon-Trent

  • 21 February 2019
Main Street, Burton Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Francis Lovelock was found dead at his house on Main Street in Stretton

A man who was accused of killing his neighbour has been acquitted of manslaughter.

Francis Lovelock, known as Frank, was found at his home in Main Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent in July 2017.

The 64-year-old died from a blunt head injury.

Martin Hayday, 43, from the same street, was found not guilty of manslaughter after a two-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites