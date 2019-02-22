Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a woman was found in a house in Sneyd Street, Stoke-on-Trent

A man has been arrested over the death of a woman whose body was found at a house.

Police were called to Sneyd Street, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday at about 15:15 GMT.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with death. He was questioned by detectives and kept in custody, Staffordshire Police said.

The house was cordoned off while a forensic examination was carried out, the force added.

