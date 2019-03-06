Image copyright Daniel Moseley Image caption Daniel Moseley aims to be able to get his wheelchair in and out of his car himself

A man who sustained a double neck fracture at a trampoline park is continuing his recovery and is now driving in a specially adapted car.

Daniel Moseley, 21, from Whitgreave, near Stafford, was put in an induced coma after the accident at Flip Out Stoke in January 2018.

He was told he may be on a ventilator for life, but no longer needs it and has impressed medics with his recovery.

Mr Moseley said being able to get around "means everything".

The dairy farmer injured his neck and spine when he jumped from a trampoline into a foam pit but landed on the edge.

His new automatic car has a hand throttle, specifically adapted for Mr Moseley's use.

Image copyright Daniel Moseley Image caption The 20-year-old used to work as a farmer before his accident

"I didn't really know what to expect at all and as soon as I just went up the road it felt like normal," Mr Moseley said.

He said driving was the "biggest thing", as getting around in a wheelchair can be difficult, and he wants to be able to get his wheelchair in and out of his car himself.

Mr Moseley said he was continuing to build his strength with regular physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatments.

Other new equipment, including a motorbike for the front of his wheelchair, helps him get around the farm.

Image caption Mr Moseley has impressed doctors with his recovery

Mr Moseley said: "I almost feel a little bit happier in myself because, I feel, before my accident I didn't really know where my life was going.

"I am really looking forward to seeing where my life can take me now."

Stafford Borough Council said it had investigated the incident and no formal action was required.

Flip Out Stoke previously said it carried out an independent investigation which found its team followed correct processes.

