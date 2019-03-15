Image caption Tributes to Nathan Bates were left outside the house where he died

A man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer as he slept, an inquest heard.

Nathan Bates, 19, was found in a house in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, on 11 October. Police said his death was linked to the death of Robert Goodwin, 57, on the same day.

Mr Bates' death was being treated as murder and Mr Goodwin's as unexplained. The BBC understands Mr Goodwin was an ex-partner of Mr Bates' mother.

The inquest found Mr Bates' cause of death was due to unlawful killing.

Mr Goodwin's inquest will be held next week.

Image caption Robert Goodwin was found dead near allotments in Burslem

He was found near the allotments on Leonora Street in Burslem, less than half a mile away from Barnfield Road, where Mr Bates died.

Follow-up inquiries then led officers to finding Mr Bates' body.