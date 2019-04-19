Image copyright Google Image caption The blocked road is close to the Sideway roundabout, police said

Motorists have been told to expect delays as an overturned lorry has blocked three lanes on a major A road.

Staffordshire Police said the A500 westbound is blocked at the A50 near to the Sideway roundabout, Stoke-on-Trent.

The lorry has also shed a load of wood on to the carriageway, according to Traffic monitoring system INRIX.

Drivers have been advised to consider alternative routes.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Posting on Twitter over the blockage, Staffordshire Police urged drivers to take alternatives routes.

The disruption comes as traffic jams are expected to at their worst for the Easter getaway on Good Friday.