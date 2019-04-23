Image caption Floral tributes to Megan Newton have been left outside the flat on Fletcher Road

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a flat.

The body of Megan Newton, 18, was found at the property in Fletcher Road, Stoke-on-Trent, at 15:20 BST on Saturday.

Joseph Trevor, from Trentham, appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre earlier and was remanded in custody.

Mr Trevor is expected to appear before crown court judges on Thursday.

Image caption Ms Newton's body was discovered by emergency services on Saturday afternoon

A fundraiser for Ms Newton's funeral costs has raised more than £2,000 since Saturday.

It was set up by Ricardo Eccles, who paid tribute to his "beautiful best friend".

A minute's silence was held at Monday's match between Stoke City FC and Norwich City in tribute to Ms Newton.

Friends and family are expected to gather at Hanford Park in the city on Friday to release balloons in her memory.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.