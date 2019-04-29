Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Justene Reece took her own life as a "direct result" of Allen's actions

Police failed to link 16 reports of stalking by a woman's ex-partner before she killed herself, a report found.

Nicholas Allen was jailed for 10 years in 2017 for the manslaughter of Justene Reece, who killed herself as a "direct result" of his controlling behaviour.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Staffordshire Police officers missed the "bigger picture" of his offending.

The force said it had improved its investigative approach to stalking.

Ms Reece, 46, hanged herself in February 2017, leaving a note saying "I've run out of fight".

His trial heard Allen, who had a string of convictions for assault and harassment against other partners, sent Ms Reece abusive voicemails, texts and Facebook messages and stalked her.

His conviction was thought to be the first manslaughter case brought in such circumstances.

Image caption Nicholas Allen was jailed for 10 years in 2017

Between September 2016, and Ms Reece's death, the IOPC found that of 34 incidents reported by Ms Reece and her friends and family, 16 were not cross-referenced with any previous reports.

It also found the performance of a now retired officer was unsatisfactory after they decided not to arrest Allen for a reported breach of a non-molestation order (NMO) in December 2016.

Seven officers and one member of police staff will receive management action, as their performance was not judged to have met expected standards.

