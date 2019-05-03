Image caption The result has not yet been declared in Stoke-on-Trent

Tamworth Borough Council is still under Conservative control following the local elections.

A third of the council's 30 seats were up for election and the Tories held on to their 22 seats after winning all eight of those the party defended.

Labour, the next largest group, has five, after losing one of its two seats to UKIP, who have two councillors.

The count is continuing in Stoke-on Trent which has been run as a Tory-City Independents coalition.

The Labour party targeted the authority of which it lost control four years ago and launched its national campaign for the council elections in the city.

But earlier, Ruth Smeeth, the Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North & Kidsgrove, said it was "a really tough night of results so far" and independents were gaining ground because of the deadlock over Brexit.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.