Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Firefighters in the fire-damaged house in Stoke-on-Trent

A woman has been jailed for 32 months after a house fire left two men in hospital.

Jane Clarke, 43, admitted arson reckless as to endanger life after the blaze at her own home in Bradbury Close, Norton, Stoke-on-Trent.

The men suffered smoke inhalation during the incident on 5 November last year, Staffordshire Police said.

Clarke was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the arson charge on 19 March and was remanded into custody.

She was also ordered to pay £170 victim surcharge.

