Image copyright Kevin Bennett Image caption Captain Kevin Bennett (pictured with ball) and other players took up the same position in the photo as they did 40 years ago

Members of a primary school football team have met up to recreate a 40-year-old photo.

Kevin Bennett said he and three friends were inspired to track down all 15 players, after sharing the picture at a 50th birthday party.

He searched through Facebook, finding friends across the UK - and in Panama, and brought them together back in their home town of Alsager, Cheshire.

Mr Bennett said reuniting the team was "quite emotional" but "brilliant".

Image copyright Excalibur Primary School Image caption Many of the boys went on to the same senior school but lost touch later

The sales manager, 50, now of Westbury Park, Newcastle under Lyme, said the picture was taken in their final year at Excalibur Primary School, in Alsager.

Mr Bennett, who was the team's captain, said he had happy memories of the time.

"Football was my life. We played all the time, even with a rolled up sock," he said.

Although many of them went on to Alsager Comprehensive School, most later lost touch.

The idea to reunite the gang began when he and fellow team mates Richard Nixon, Tim Stubbs and Dave Moorhouse, were invited to a 50th birthday party for classmate Ian Beresford, where Mr Bennett took along the picture.

"After a few beers, we said why don't we get all the football team back together," he said.

"I was quite nervous in case some of them didn't turn up, but when we got there it was brilliant," Mr Bennett said.

They now hope to make the gathering a more regular occurrence.

