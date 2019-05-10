Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crewe Alexandra suspended Carl Everall after allegations came to light

A youth football coach who attempted to groom a teenage girl has been ordered to go on a sexual offenders treatment programme.

Carl Everall coached Crewe Alexandra's youth team but was suspended in October after allegations came to light.

Everall, 28, of Haweswater Avenue, Crewe, admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child at Chester Crown Court on Thursday.

Police said he messaged the girl on Snapchat for nine months.

'Inappropriate'

Messages became "steadily more concerning", Cheshire Constabulary said, and only stopped when Everall was arrested in September 2018.

He admitted to detectives that the messages were "inappropriate", and police said he "knew full well the effect that this conduct can have on young people".

Det Con Gail Burndred said: "Everall had undergone safeguarding training through his coaching career."

She said his victim had shown "great maturity".

The former coach was also handed a three-year community order, a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a sexual harm prevention order, and made to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

He had been a coach with Crewe's academy since 2013 before his suspension in October, having previously been a coach at fellow League Two side Port Vale.

The BBC has approached Crewe Alexandra for comment.

