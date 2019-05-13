Image copyright PA Image caption Emma Cole and Luke Morgan had both denied involvement in their baby son's death

The parents of a two-month-old baby have been found guilty of causing or allowing his death.

Tyler Morgan died after suffering broken ribs and being smothered in Burntwood, Staffordshire, in April 2014.

His parents Luke Morgan and Emma Cole were also convicted of child cruelty after a trial heard a "probable" bite mark was found on Tyler's arm.

The couple were cleared of his murder and manslaughter.

They will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 21 June.

Morgan, 26, and Cole, 22, of Burntwood, had both denied playing any part in their son's death

The pair were convicted of the lesser charges by majority of 11 to one verdicts.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.