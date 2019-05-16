Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called to Wood Street in Longton following reports of a man armed with a hammer

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man reportedly armed with a hammer and damaging a parked car.

Staffordshire Police responded to reports of vandalism in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday afternoon.

The force said when officers arrived at the scene the man suspected of the damage had been detained by members of the public in Wood Street.

"Unresponsive", he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but he has been described by police as a 25-year-old Stoke-on-Trent man. His next of kin has been informed.

Three men aged 20, 30 and 49 have been arrested and are in custody.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which echoed Staffordshire Police's suggestion the "armed" man had been held by members of the public before officers arrived.

The IOPC added police were responding to a report of criminal damage.

Police said CPR was performed on the detained man before an ambulance arrived.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 14:42 BST to a medical emergency in Wood Street.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival there was one patient, a man, who was in a serious condition.

"He received specialist trauma care at the scene and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

