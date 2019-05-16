Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to a house in Hill Street, Hednesford, Cannock, at 10:30 BST

A woman and man's deaths are being treated as "unexplained" by Staffordshire Police.

Officers were called to a house in Hill Street, Hednesford, Cannock, at 10:30 BST.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it "quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either of them."

The pair, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s, have not been named. A police probe continues into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Forensic investigations are ongoing and officers have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Inside the address officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time and detectives are on scene to establish the circumstances."

Neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area.

Police said an address in North Avenue, Stafford, had been searched and eliminated from the investigation.

