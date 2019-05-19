Passengers evacuated as train catches fire in Willaston
About 50 passengers had to be evacuated from a train carriage after engine components caught fire.
Firefighters were called to the train, which had come to a stop in Willaston, Cheshire, at about 10:20 BST.
Crewe firefighters said the passengers were "not in any danger" but had to get off at a crossing and the brigade could not account for their onward travel.
They said they believed it was an Arriva service and the firm has been approached for comment.
