Image caption Officers found the bodies of a woman and a man at a house in Hill Street, Hednesford, Cannock, on 16 May

Post-mortem examinations of a couple who were found dead in a house have proved "inconclusive".

Staffordshire Police named Jacqueline Matthews, 49, and 27 year-old Jordan Regan as the pair discovered in Hill Street, Hednesford, Cannock, on 16 May.

The couple's deaths remain "unexplained", the force said.

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, but were pursuing other lines of inquiry.

Last week, West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews had attended the scene and it "quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either of them."

An address in North Avenue, Stafford, was searched by police and eliminated from the probe.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.