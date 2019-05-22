Image copyright Michaela Simkins Image caption Michaela Simkins said has been "bowled over" by the public's response over the lost locket

A mother who lost a locket with a photo and a lock of hair of her dead baby son said she is "broken beyond words".

Michaela Simkins has not been without the silver keepsake, which she kisses every night before bed, since little Jack was stillborn almost 18 years ago.

The locket went missing between Fenton Manor Sports Complex, in Stoke-on Trent, and Cherwell Valley Services, in Oxfordshire, on Sunday.

She has been "bowled over" by the public's help to track it down.

Mother-of-four Ms Simkins, 45, from Horndean, Hampshire, said she had been at a national gymnastics event with her competing daughter Morgan, 16, over the weekend.

She was pictured wearing the silver locket with a diamond at 16:00 BST. She left via the Fenton Manor pay-and-display car park, then went through the M6 toll before stopping at the M40 service station.

The administration assistant said she discovered the chain was broken at the service station. It was still around her neck, but the locket was gone.

She added: "I never take Jack off except at night. He's with me all the time. I feel completely lost.

"Everyone has been so lovely.

"I'm bowled over. I've had people message me looking for it with torches around the car parks at night."

Ms Simkins took to social media in a bid to find the locket, with her post being shared almost 3,000 times.

She wrote on Facebook: "I am broken beyond any words can say. I can't live without my little man."

Jack suffered infantile polycystic kidney disease.

It would have been his 18th birthday on 27 June. She is hoping to get the keepsake in order to stick by tradition and take to his gravestone on his special day.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone