Stoke & Staffordshire

Cannock woman fined after 'beer can' photo

  • 22 May 2019
A picture of a man and woman holding beer cans next to a car Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption An off-duty officer took a picture of a man and woman and said they had been drinking beer before getting in a car

A woman has been banned from driving, after a couple were seen holding beer cans and wheeling a pushchair before getting into a car.

Tarren Millar admitted driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit at Cannock Magistrates' Court.

The 27-year-old of Hunter Road in Cannock was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £135, plus a victim surcharge of £30.

It came after an off-duty officer informed colleagues after taking a picture of the pair in Stafford on 6 May and tweeted the situation was "concerning".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites