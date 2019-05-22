Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption An off-duty officer took a picture of a man and woman and said they had been drinking beer before getting in a car

A woman has been banned from driving, after a couple were seen holding beer cans and wheeling a pushchair before getting into a car.

Tarren Millar admitted driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit at Cannock Magistrates' Court.

The 27-year-old of Hunter Road in Cannock was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £135, plus a victim surcharge of £30.

It came after an off-duty officer informed colleagues after taking a picture of the pair in Stafford on 6 May and tweeted the situation was "concerning".

