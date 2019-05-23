Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Martyn Rees, who raped a teenage girl, has been jailed for 13 years

A driving instructor who raped a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted a number of his pupils has been jailed.

Martyn Rees, 37, was convicted of 14 sexual offences and also admitted nine other charges.

Staffordshire Police found 29 video clips of female students and footage of a unconscious teenager as he sexually assaulted her.

Rees, of West Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for 13 years and will spend five years on extended licence.

The eight victims were aged between 14 and 25 at the time of the offences, which took place in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Cheshire and Manchester between February 2015 and March 2018.

Sentencing the defendant at Stoke Crown Court. Judge David Fletcher said that "Rees had a disturbing and unhealthy interest in young children and extreme pornography."

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been imposed on Rees indefinitely and he will be required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Speaking after proceedings, Det Con Andrew Hayes added: "Over a number of years Rees offended against vulnerable young females, abusing his position as a driving instructor.

"The successful conviction was only possible due to the bravery and courage of the victims. They were brave enough to report what had happened and had the courage to have their voices heard in court."

In March, Rees was convicted of:

Rape

Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16

One sexual assault

Two counts of attempted sexual assault

Six counts of making indecent images

Two counts of possession of extreme pornography

In July and December last year Rees admitted:

Assault by penetration

Two counts of sexual assault

Four counts of making an indecent image

Two counts of possession of cannabis

