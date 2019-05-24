Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pronounced dead on Watkin Street in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire Police said

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance, after a body was found.

The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Staffordshire Police said they were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to Watkin Street in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday morning.

A woman from Stoke-on-Trent, also 30, has been arrested, the force said.

A post-mortem is due to take place and the investigation is continuing, it added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.