Image copyright Peter Richmond Image caption Traffic came to a standstill between junctions 15 and 16

The M6 has been closed in Staffordshire and Cheshire after a serious accident.

All four lanes were shut northbound between junctions 15 at Stoke-on-Trent and 16 for Crewe at about 13:00 BST Highways England said.

Three lanes were also closed on the southbound carriageway, which has caused congestion on the A500,

It is not yet known if there were any injuries in the crash but emergency services are at the scene. Drivers are being warned about delays.

The Central Motorway Police Group tweeted that traffic was at a standstill.

The delays led to drivers getting out of their cars on the northbound carriageway.

Please avoid the M6 Northbound between junctions 15 and 16, we are dealing with an incident there and traffic is at a standstill. We will update you as soon as we can, thank you in advance for your patience and understanding 4914 — CMPG (@CMPG) May 25, 2019

But at 14:50 Highways England urged them to return to their vehicles as one lane northbound had reopened past the scene of the crash.

Debbie Young, Conservative councillor for Chalford in Gloucester, tweeted that she had been stuck in traffic for two hours.