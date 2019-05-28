Image copyright StarNow Image caption Police are probing the death of Dannie Lea in the Bahamas

A personal trainer from the UK has been found dead in the Bahamas.

The body of Dannie Lea, 29, from Stoke-on Trent, was found in Port New Providence.

Caribbean police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death but have said it was "not being treated as a homicide".

A Royal Bahamas Police Force spokeswoman told the BBC a post-mortem examination had been completed but the results have yet to be made public.

Mr Lea, who described himself as a father, qualified personal trainer and oil remediation engineer on an online profile, died on 19 May.

Tributes have flooded in since news of his death emerged.

Chantelle Liston wrote on Facebook: "Rest in peace Dannie. Absolutely gutted for your family and your little boy."

While Charlotte Bennett added: "R.I.P Dannie, sleep well my mate, thoughts and prayers with your family."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in the Bahamas, and are in contact with the Bahamian authorities.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Staffordshire Police said they had "no involvement" in the case since they were notified of the death on 22 May.

The office for HM Coroner for North Staffordshire said their inquiry would take place if and when his body is repatriated back to the UK.

