Image copyright Google Image caption The Jolly Potters appealed a decision to limit the number of events at the venue

Residents who blame parties at their local pub for excessive noise levels and people having sex in the street are taking the venue to court.

Families also complained of public urination and drug-taking amid the summer gatherings at The Jolly Potters in Hartshill, Stoke-on-Trent.

Other residents have written letters in support of the pub saying a minority "want to stop" the fun.

North Staffordshire magistrates will hear the case at a trial in September.

A licensing committee at Stoke-on-Trent City Council ruled to limit the number of events the pub could host but residents want its music licence totally revoked, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The Jolly Potters is now gathering evidence about noise levels in the area which it will present to magistrates.

'Ridiculous' volume

Adrian and Jayne Steele, who live nearby, claimed they were unable to enjoy their garden at weekends or hear their TV due to loud music from the pub.

Other complaints included patrons fighting outside the venue, having sex in public over the road and even windows rattling due to the heavy "bass beats" and "ridiculous" volume levels which kept children awake.

Mr Steele also accused the Jolly Potters of a "disrespectful" post on social media which asked patrons to "remind our neighbours that drunk people have been loudly leaving the premises long before people decided to buy houses next-door to it".

The licensing committee's chief councillor Kath Banks said the post was "absolutely disgusting" and "an insult to residents".

However other residents have voiced support for the pub, including 76-year-old Irene Brennan who said it was "great to hear some life in the area".

"A minority of people want to stop the enjoyment for others," she said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.