Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jayde Hall was stabbed to death in Stoke-on-Trent on 24 May

A man charged with murdering a 26-year-old woman has been found dead in prison after a court appearance.

Carl Scott appeared before magistrates on Monday and was pronounced dead at HMP Dovegate that night.

Mr Scott, 46, was charged with the murder of Jayde Hall, who was stabbed to death in Cherry Hill Avenue in Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, on 24 May.

A spokesman for Serco, which runs the prison, said an inquest for Mr Scott would take place in due course.

He was charged with murder on Sunday and remanded in custody at the prison near Uttoxeter after appearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

Ms Hall's family said they were "heartbroken" by her death.

"We are not sure how we will ever get over this, but we ask to be given the time and space to grieve in private," they said.

