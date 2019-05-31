Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A34 Liverpool Road, close to the Esso garage

A motorist and a police officer were both injured in a crash which involved a police car.

It happened on the A34 Liverpool Road in Chesterton, Staffordshire, at around 19:40 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a female driver suffered a head injury while the officer driving the police car suffered minor injuries.

Staffordshire Police said an internal inquiry into events leading up to the crash is taking place.

Both drivers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, the force said.

Another officer, who was a passenger in the police car, was unhurt.

