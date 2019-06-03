Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Gregory Stanton changed his plea to guilty at Stafford Crown Court

A former teaching assistant has been jailed for 11 years for sexual offences against children.

Gregory Stanton, 22, of Stone, Staffordshire, persuaded girls aged 12 to 14 to send him indecent images of themselves.

Stanton used false names and pretended to be recruiting for a modelling agency to manipulate his victims.

At Stafford Crown Court, he admitted two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of a child.

Stanton, of Heathfield Avenue, had denied the three charges when he appeared in court on 22 February but then changed his plea. He had been working at a school at the time the offences took place.

Det Sgt Steve Chadwick, from Staffordshire Police's child protection team, said: "I hope the conviction of Stanton will offer some comfort to the victims who were manipulated.

"The victims have shown great courage throughout the investigation."

Stanton had used false names, user names and emails.

He was arrested at his home last August after intelligence showed a man had been communicating with a 12-year-old girl and asking her to send him indecent images and videos.

His electronic devices were seized after a "complex investigation". He was working as a teaching assistant at the time of the offences, police added.

Stanton will be put on the sex offenders register for life.

