Image copyright Family handout Image caption A testimonial event raised £2,600 for Megan Newton's family

A football club has set up a trophy to honour a much loved and "formidable player" who was found dead at a flat.

Stoke Town Football Club announced its Memorial Trophy following a testimonial match for Megan Newton, who was 18, on Sunday.

Club secretary Samantha Duckers said it would be awarded each season to someone who "demonstrates qualities that Meg showed as a player".

Joseph Trevor, 18, from Trentham, has been charged with murdering Ms Newton.

She was found at the property in Fletcher Road, Stoke-on-Trent, in April.

Ms Duckers said Megan, who coached children at a different club, had previously been part of a "very close-knit" under-18s team at Stoke Town.

"Meg was loved by us all: players, coaching staff and parents. She was a formidable player and a very well-respected team member," she said.

"She was always smiling and had a very mischievous nature which was very endearing."

She said 38 players signed up "straight away" for Sunday's event at Longton Rugby Club and so a second match was organised which saw football coaches take on players' parents.

Hundreds of people attended the fundraiser which included stalls and activities. It raised £2,600 for Megan's family.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.