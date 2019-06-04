Stoke & Staffordshire

Man jailed over Stoke-on-Trent knife attack

  • 4 June 2019
Lee Cooper Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Lee Cooper was jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court

A man who slashed another man in the face following an argument in a park has been jailed.

Staffordshire Police said the victim had been "trying to walk away" from the altercation at a park in London Road, Stoke-on-Trent, before he was attacked.

Lee Cooper, 25, of no fixed address, admitted wounding with intent over the attack on 2 November 2018.

He was jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday.

Police said Cooper swore at the victim, a 48-year-old man, who had sat next to him on a park bench as he ate a takeaway.

The man left the park after words were exchanged but was followed by Cooper.

Cooper, who was with two other men, pulled the six-inch knife in an alleyway leading to Chamberlain Street, the force said.

The victim was treated by ambulance crews for a laceration to his face.

Cooper was sentenced to 10 years and six months for wounding with intent and 18 months for possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He received a 12-month sentence to run concurrently for possession of a blade.

Det Sgt Phil White said: "This was a cowardly and violent attack on a man who was trying to walk away.

"We're glad that Cooper is off the streets and serving a lengthy sentence behind bars."

