A couple with the surname Foster - who are foster carers - have been appointed MBEs in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

William Foster, 82, and his wife Margaret, known as Jean, 74, have fostered 186 children and adopted two over 34 years.

Mrs Foster, from Burton-on-Trent, said it was "the best job in the world".

The couple are honoured for services to fostering in Staffordshire, but Mrs Foster said their appropriate surname was just a coincidence.

"It just happened really, but we never regretted it... The worst part of the job is letting them go," she said.

The couple have been fostering children for Staffordshire County Council since the early 1980s, the authority said.

'Most rewarding job'

They are among 15 foster carers, who have looked after more than 1,000 children between them, to be made MBEs.

Mrs Foster said it was "hard work", but it was "very rewarding".

She stated: "The first one we got, we have still got her and she's 34. She came for a bank holiday weekend and never left.

"I love doing what I'm doing. It's the most rewarding job."

Mrs Foster added she thought her award was a hoax when she received the letter through the post.

"It was a shock at first, a real shock.

"It's an honour to have it really, so yes, we are thrilled."

