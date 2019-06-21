Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyler Morgan's grandparents said he would "always be in our hearts"

The parents of a two-month-old baby have been jailed for causing or allowing his death.

Tyler Morgan was smothered and suffered broken ribs in Burntwood, Staffordshire, in April 2014.

His parents Luke Morgan and Emma Cole were cleared of murder and manslaughter but convicted of the lesser charge in May.

At Stafford Crown Court, Morgan, 26, was jailed for eight years, while Cole, 22, was ordered to serve five years.

Their trial was told the pair were heard arguing and crying at their flat in the hours before Tyler was admitted to hospital.

Jurors heard claims there was a "significant" delay in contacting the emergency services after the baby's collapse in the early hours of 29 April 2014.

Tyler was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image copyright PA Image caption The trial of Emma Cole and Luke Morgan heard their son suffered serious injuries that could only have happened while in their care

During the trial, prosecutor Andrew Smith told jurors Tyler collapsed due to "being intentionally smothered or his chest being compressed".

He said the baby had sustained "serious injuries" before his death, which could only have been caused while he was in the care of his parents.

In a statement, the baby's grandparents said: "Losing Tyler was the worst day of our lives.

"Our family has been ripped apart during the last five years. We now have to find a way of carrying on now that this trial has finished.

"We now need time to rebuild and heal our lives as a family. Tyler will always be in our hearts."

