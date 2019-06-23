Image copyright Google Image caption The burglars threw the wooden casket after fleeing the scene

A widow has been left devastated after burglars stole a box containing her husband's ashes during a burglary.

The wooden casket was found lying by a roadside after being thrown from a white Seat Leon in Bobbington, South Staffordshire.

It was stolen from the 71-year-old's home in Six Ashes Road on Thursday.

Det Sgt Cathryn Holland said: "This is a serious offence that has left an elderly woman feeling understandably distressed and heartbroken."

It is not known whether any of the ashes have been salvaged from where they were dumped.

The thieves smashed the glass of a back door to break in and ransacked the house, shortly before 13:00.

They also fled with cash and costume jewellery.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.