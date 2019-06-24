Image copyright Google Image caption The man in a wheelchair fell into Westport Lake on Sunday and later died in hospital

A man in a wheelchair has died after falling into a lake, police said.

Emergency services were called to Westport Lake in Stoke-on-Trent at about 11:20 BST on Sunday.

Staffordshire Police said the man was helped from the water by members of the public and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he later died.

It said there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances, and a report was being prepared for the coroner.

The force said formal identification was due to take place.

