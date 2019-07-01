Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Police dog Audi is in a stable condition after being stabbed

A police dog was stabbed in the head when a man was detained by officers.

They were responding to reports of an individual armed with a knife on Town Road, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, on Monday afternoon.

The animal, called Audi, is in a "stable condition" after being given treatment, the Staffordshire force said.

A police officer received what is thought to be a minor injury during the incident.

According to the force, the dog was hurt as police tried to detain the suspect.

A spokesperson said: "The detained man is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and has been taken to hospital for treatment."

Ch Insp Donna Harvey said: "Police dogs are our family, not property, and our thoughts are with the dog and his handler at this time."

