Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Newton was found dead at a flat in Stoke-on-Trent in April

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a youth football coach found dead in a flat.

Student and coach Megan Newton, 18, was found at the property in Fletcher Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on 21 April.

Joseph Trevor, from Trentham and also 18, denied murder at Stafford Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody until a hearing to be held at the same court in October.

In a statement released after her death, Ms Newton's family said she was studying sport while also working three jobs.

She enjoyed playing football and worked as an assistant coach to children under the age of seven at the weekend.

Thousands of pounds was raised in her memory, through a fundraising page and a testimonial match organised by Stoke Town Football Club.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.