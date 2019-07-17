Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Melanie Loveridge's family said "she will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her"

A woman who died after being found with serious head injuries has been named by police.

Melanie Loveridge, 44, was found at about 20:00 BST on the Isabel Trail in Haughton, Staffordshire, on Saturday.

She was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital and died of her injuries on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.

A 50 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail.

Ms Loveridge's family said: "Mel was a beautiful, intelligent, strong and loving person who will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her."

Police said Ms Loveridge was thought to have been riding an electric bike when she left The Bell Inn pub and was found injured a short time later.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

