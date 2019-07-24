Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption PC Karl Mander said there does not seem to be any lasting damage to Audi

A police dog who was stabbed in the head has returned to work, his force has said.

Audi was injured as his handler tried to make an arrest on Town Road in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, on 1 July.

Staffordshire Police said the dog has "recovered well" and does not appear to have suffered lasting damage.

Audi's handler, PC Karl Mander, thanked members of the public for cards and messages sent to the dog during his recovery.

"Fortunately, Audi hasn't taken as long to recover from his injury as we at first feared," he said.

"He's had lots of rest and TLC and luckily he has recovered well and there doesn't seem to be any lasting damage to him."

