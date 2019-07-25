Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service/Family handout Image caption Tammy Minshall, 31, was airlifted to hospital and later died after the crash

The funeral has taken place of a student paramedic who died after the ambulance she was in was involved in a crash with a car.

Tammy Minshall, 31, was airlifted to hospital and later died after the crash in Needwood, near Burton-upon-Trent, earlier this month.

Paramedics lined the path to St Mary's Church in Stretton where Ms Minshall's funeral was held.

She had "had an amazing career ahead", West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

"We are reminded of someone who was highly thought of as a student paramedic" the service added as Ms Minsall's fellow paramedic students from Staffordshire University attended the service.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Paramedics lined the path to the church where Ms Minshall's funeral was held in Stretton

A pallbearer said he was "honoured and privileged" to help, adding it was "fitting and just" the mother of one received a guard of honour.

Medical charities also posted their tributes to Ms Minshall online.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption A pallbearer for Ms Minshall said it was "fitting and just" that she received a guard of honour

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity offered its sincere condolences:

St John Ambulance Guernsey said staff were flying their flag at half mast as part of their tribute.

Ms Minshall, from Stretton, was travelling in the back of the ambulance when the crash took place.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where she died of her injuries.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Colleagues and friends from the ambulance service gathered outside the church

Two other crew members and the driver of a BMW were treated for injuries.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash. No arrests have yet been made.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The funeral took place in Stretton

A donation page set up to support Ms Minshall's family has amassed more than £11,000.

