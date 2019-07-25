Image copyright Google Image caption The disorder spread across a number of streets, including Sun Street

Five men have been injured, one critically, during disorder in Stoke-on-Trent city centre.

Emergency services received at least 10 calls to Milton Street shortly after 15:00 BST and armed police were deployed.

The disorder "was initially spread over a number of streets" - Sun Street, Milton Street and Etruria Vale Road - the ambulance service said.

Four men from Stoke-on-Trent have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The critically injured man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital along with two men in their late teens, one whose injuries are described as serious.

Police said it was treating the city centre disorder as three separate incidents and investigations were ongoing.

Armed police are conducting searches and the force has also increased patrols in the Hanley area of the city.

"We have high-visibility patrols in the area and want to reassure members of the public we are now working to investigate what has happened," Ch Insp Mark Barlow said.

"These incidents will impact on traffic on busy routes in and around the city, so we'd kindly ask that people are patient while we work to resolve the situation."

