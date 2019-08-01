Image caption Five men were injured, one critically, in the disorder

Police have arrested a further eight people, including four on suspicion of attempted murder, as part of an investigation into a disorder in Stoke-on-Trent.

Five men were injured, one critically, in the disorder on Sun Street in the city centre on 25 July.

It brings the total number arrested to 14, Staffordshire Police said.

Police patrols have been increased in the area following the disorder, which saw armed police deployed.

In the latest eight arrests, a 27-year-old man from Hanley, a 28-year-old man from Newcastle-under-Lyme and two men aged 24 and 27, from Nottingham, were all held on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Two men aged 24 and 20 from the Burslem area, a 19-year-old from Biddulph, and a 17-year-old boy from Longton were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

These arrests added to six already carried out by the force.

Also arrested were:

Two boys, aged 13 and 16, and two men, aged 18 and 19, from the Stoke-on-Trent area, on suspicion of affray

A 24-year-old from Hanley on suspicion of violent disorder

A 19-year-old from Leek on suspicion of violent disorder and conspiracy to commit violent disorder

All 14 have been released on conditional bail until the end of August while inquiries continue.

The disorder "was initially spread over a number of streets" - Sun Street, Milton Street and Etruria Vale Road - the ambulance service previously said.

The critically injured man, aged in his 20s, is now in a stable condition in hospital, police added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.