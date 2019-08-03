Image copyright Google Image caption Some barriers on the bridge have to be made to measure, the council says

A flyover is to be closed for another two weeks for contractors to discover what caused a large hole to open up in the carriageway.

A faulty joint was discovered on the A53 Festival Park Flover in Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent, at the beginning of June.

Repairs have been carried out but contractors are continuing work to find out what caused the hole to open up.

Samples are due to taken and specialist contractors will test the concrete.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.