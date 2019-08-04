Stoke & Staffordshire

Wombourne raid leads to weapons and drugs cache

  • 4 August 2019
Firearms from Wombourne Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Some of the firearms found in the raid at Wombourne

Firearms, bladed weapons and drugs were found by police officers carrying out a raid at an address in Staffordshire.

The range of genuine and imitation firearms, knives and other bladed items were found at the property in The Longlands, Wombourne, on Saturday.

A large amount of class A and B drugs, cash and phones were also found.

A 25-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and is being questioned.

A police spokesman said the force was acting on intelligence when it carried out the raid.

Staffordshire Police is currently running a firearms surrender scheme and anyone with information or concerns about a weapon should get in touch.

