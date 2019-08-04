Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Some of the firearms found in the raid at Wombourne

Firearms, bladed weapons and drugs were found by police officers carrying out a raid at an address in Staffordshire.

The range of genuine and imitation firearms, knives and other bladed items were found at the property in The Longlands, Wombourne, on Saturday.

A large amount of class A and B drugs, cash and phones were also found.

A 25-year-old man from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and is being questioned.

A police spokesman said the force was acting on intelligence when it carried out the raid.

Staffordshire Police is currently running a firearms surrender scheme and anyone with information or concerns about a weapon should get in touch.