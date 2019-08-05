Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Audi's handler, PC Karl Mander, previously said the dog did not seem to have suffered "lasting damage"

A man who stabbed a police dog in the head has been jailed under new legislation to protect service animals.

Daniel O'Sullivan, 29, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Audi as his handler tried to make an arrest in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, on 1 July.

O'Sullivan, from the Litherland area of Liverpool, also admitted five counts of assaulting police officers and possessing offensive weapons.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court he was jailed for 21 months.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Daniel O'Sullivan was jailed for 21 months

Audi was stabbed twice by O'Sullivan, who was found wielding a knife in one hand and a glass bottle in the other during the attack in Town Road, Staffordshire Police said.

O'Sullivan also kicked an officer in the head and threw a bottle at him before being aggressive to hospital staff when he was taken for treatment, the force added.

"O'Sullivan was out to seriously hurt PD Audi and it was lucky that he wasn't blinded or killed as a result of his injuries," Det Insp Stephen Ward said.

Audi has since returned to work with Staffordshire Police and has "recovered well", the force said.

His handler PC Karl Mander said last month Audi had had "lots of rest and TLC", adding there did not seem "to be any lasting damage to him".

O'Sullivan was the first person to be charged under the Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act 2019 since Finn's Law was introduced, police said.

Before the act was passed, attacks on police dogs were treated as criminal damage.

O'Sullivan was also charged with one count of affray, which he denied.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.