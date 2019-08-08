Image copyright Google Image caption A man died and a woman was seriously injured in the A53 crash

A van driver has been killed in a three-vehicle crash which also left a woman seriously injured.

It happened on the A53 Newcastle Road at the junction of Sandy Lane in Ashley, near Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday night.

The man, whose van was on fire, was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A woman in a 4x4 was pulled to safety by bystanders who feared her vehicle would also catch fire, it added.

The third vehicle involved in the smash, which happened at about 22:30 BST, was a car.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found a serious collision.

"The van was on fire and sadly, nothing could be done to save a man who was confirmed dead at the scene."

He said the woman, in her 40s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken to hospital.

No-one in the car was hurt, he added.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three engines to the scene where the blaze was extinguished.

Crews remained until 04:20 BST to make the scene safe.

