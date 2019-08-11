Image copyright Google Image caption The mass brawl involving up to nine people broke out in Belgrave Road, Normacot

A mass brawl involving up to nine people wielding bats and iron bars broke out in a residential street.

Staffordshire Police said one man suffered a serious head injury in the fight on Belgrave Road, Normacot, near Stoke-on-Trent, at 00:30 BST.

The force said those involved in the disorder were thought to have arrived in two cars.

Several cars were also damaged during the fight but no arrests have yet been made, police added.

The injured man remains at the Royal Stoke University Hospital and another male, who received treatment, has since been discharged, police said.

The area between Lightwood Road and Chaplin Road was cordoned off and reopened after about eight hours.

A spokesperson for the force said inquiries were continuing.

