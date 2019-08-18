Boy's neck impaled by football training pole

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The boy was flown from the football field to hospital

A boy has been airlifted to hospital after being impaled through the neck by a football training pole.

Emergency services were called to a football pitch off Chell Heath Road, in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday afternoon.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the object was cut before the boy was flown by air ambulance to hospital.

The boy's condition has not been disclosed. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service shared a picture of the pole after it was cut

